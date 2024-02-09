Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Wall Street closed out its latest winning week with another milestone, the S&P 500's first close above 5,000.

The benchmark index rose 0.6%, marking its 14th winning week in the last 15. The Nasdaq composite rose 1.2%, pulling closer to its all-time high set in late 2021, as Big Tech stocks were some of the market's strongest. Nvidia, Microsoft and Amazon all posted big gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was a laggard a day after setting its own all-time high, dipping 0.1%. Treasury yields held relatively steady in the bond market, helping to keep things smooth.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 28.70 points, or 0.6%, to 5,026.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.64 points, or 0.1%, to 38,671.69.

The Nasdaq composite rose 196.95 points, or 1.2%, to 15,990.66.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 30.29 points, or 1.5%, to 2,009.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 68 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 17.27 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 361.71 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 47.26 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 256.78 points, or 5.4%.

The Dow is up 982.15 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 979.31 points, or 6.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 17.08 points, or 0.8%.