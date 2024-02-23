Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Stocks clung to modest gains on Wall Street, enough to edge the S&P 500 index to another record high and its sixth winning week in the last seven.

Weakness in some technology companies including Apple nudged the Nasdaq composite slightly lower. A pullback by travel-related companies also checked gains elsewhere in the market.

The S&P 500 inched up by less than 0.1% Friday. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%.

Intuitive Machines, the company that made the first U.S. lunar landing in more than 50 years, rose sharply.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 1.77 points, or less than 0.1%, to 5,088.80.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.42 points, or 0.2%, to 39,131.53.

The Nasdaq composite fell 44.80 points, or 0.3%, to 15,996.82.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.85 points, or 0.1%, to 2,016.69.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 83.23 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is up 503.54 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 221.17 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 16.06 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 318.97 points, or 6.7%.

The Dow is up 1,441.99 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 985.47 points, or 6.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 10.39 points, or 0.5%.