On this installment of Tuesday Morning Nickelback, Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins host Michael Rand for a film review of the Vikings' heartbreaking 34-33 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. The Vikings defense had a feast-or-famine type of day trying to contain Kyler Murray, with Danielle Hunter registering three sacks and Nick Vigil returning an interception for a touchdown but Murray throwing for 400 yards and putting up 34 points. What will the Vikings' approach tell us about how they might try to defend a similar QB, Russell Wilson, next week?

11:00: The Vikings are playing Whac-A-Mole with their problems through two weeks of the season. In Week 1, the offensive line was poor, but the kicking game was solid. In Week 2, it was the reverse. In the latest installment of My Least Favorite Team is My Favorite Team, Rand and Keith Richotte get into that idea and wonder what will be the next problem to emerge — and how long Mike Zimmer can withstand losses, even close ones, before his tenure as head coach will come to an end.

27:00: Gophers football beat writer Randy Johnson joins the show for some brighter news. The Gophers rolled over Colorado 30-0 on Saturday, giving rise to the hope that this could be a special season after all. With Bowling Green offering a chance to fine-tune things before Big Ten play resumes, we'll learn even more about Minnesota soon.

