Introduction: Host Michael Rand explains how Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins — inadvertently and no, not really — ruined his chance at perfection on Wednesday's Immaculate Grid. Along the way, Bob Schnelker makes an appearance, obviously.

12:00: Former Gophers defenseman and current Wild defenseman Brock Faber joins Rand to catch up on a whirlwind four months and a look ahead to an important 2023-24 season. Faber will also reveal all of the cooking secrets that he and teammate/roommate Sammy Walker have discovered.

26:00: Diamond Sports is suing Sinclair; Twins lose but stay the same; Aaron Rodgers is not happy with the Jets offensive line.

