CASHING IN
How the $45 million deal for Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov stacks up against other recent contracts signed by players after they won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie.
Year: Player, Team Pos. Length, value
2021: Kirill Kaprizov, Wild W 5 yrs., $45M
2020: Cale Maker, Colorado D 6 yrs., $54M
2018: Mathew Barzal, N.Y. Islanders C 3 yrs., $21M
2017: Auston Mathews, Toronto C 5 yrs., $58.2M
2016: Antemi Panarin, N.Y. Rangers W 7 yrs., $81.5M
- Vancouver's Elias Pettersson was the 2019 winner and and remains unsigned for the 2021-22 season.
