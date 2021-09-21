CASHING IN

How the $45 million deal for Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov stacks up against other recent contracts signed by players after they won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie.

Year: Player, Team Pos. Length, value

2021: Kirill Kaprizov, Wild W 5 yrs., $45M

2020: Cale Maker, Colorado D 6 yrs., $54M

2018: Mathew Barzal, N.Y. Islanders C 3 yrs., $21M

2017: Auston Mathews, Toronto C 5 yrs., $58.2M

2016: Antemi Panarin, N.Y. Rangers W 7 yrs., $81.5M

Vancouver's Elias Pettersson was the 2019 winner and and remains unsigned for the 2021-22 season.

STAFF REPORTS