Introduction: Host Michael Rand hates to pile on the Vikings (at least that's what he says), but he came across an evaluation recently of the Vikings' rookie classes in 2023 and 2022 and came away with a pretty easy evaluation: The Vikings didn't get nearly enough from their young players either year, and it's a major reason they are falling behind in the NFC North.

12:00: Randy Johnson joins the show to talk about the Gophers men's hockey team, which has some work to do in the next two months in order to make the NCAA field. Plus an update on Gophers football as well.

24:00: Renovations to Williams Arena? + A professional enough effort for the Wolves, another win for Minnesota's PWHL team and a loss for the Gophers women's basketball team.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports