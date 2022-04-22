It was bad. Real bad. But since we — all of us — like to measure things, let's ask this: Just how bad was that Timberwolves loss last night?

You already have heard the facts: The Wolves had two leads of larger than 20 points Thursday night against Memphis in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. They led by 26 points in the first half and then led by 25 in the third quarter. The Wolves ended up losing, and not by a little: 104-95.

It wasn't the largest comeback/collapse in NBA postseason history, but it was up there with some of the all-timers. Let's take a look:

To win after being down by 26 points in the game? That's tied for the fourth-largest comeback in NBA postseason history. Three years ago, the Clippers came back from 31 down to beat Golden State in a playoff game; back in 1989 the Lakers came back on the Sonics after being down 29; and the Clippers pulled off a 27-point turnaround against Memphis in 2012 — that's the top three. Three other times in NBA history a team has pulled off a 26-point comeback in the playoffs, including Atlanta catching the Sixers from behind last year in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semis. So the Wolves let go of a big one, but they do have plenty of company in the collapse/comeback rankings.

The Grizzlies completely dominated the fourth quarter. Memphis outscored the Wolves by 25, and according to ESPN Stats and Info that point differential is tied for largest-ever for a road team in the fourth quarter of a playoff game.