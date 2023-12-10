HOUSTON — Houston elects John Whitmire, a Texas lawmaker who has represented Houston for 50 years, as mayor.
Most Read
-
Gruesome crime at Loring Park grocery shocks and saddens a neighborhood
-
Vikings offensive coordinator Phillips arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
-
Minnesota commission picks top state seal finalist that includes a loon
-
St. Paul officials say Xcel Energy Center is showing its age — and they want state help to fix it up
-
Why Minnesota could soon face a budget shortfall