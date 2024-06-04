WASHINGTON — House votes to sanction top war crimes court after it sought arrest warrants for Israeli leaders.
Most Read
-
Moriarty says Walz criticized her because she's 'queer.' His supporters call attack 'shameful.'
-
Feeding Our Future trial juror dismissed after woman offers $120,000 in cash to acquit defendants
-
A second juror in Feeding Our Future trial excused after hearing about attempted bribe
-
Cable viewers unlikely to see Twins on Bally Sports North anytime soon
-
Tolkkinen: Alexandria tackles hate and fear after police Facebook post draws racist response