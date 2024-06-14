WASHINGTON — House Speaker Mike Johnson says Congress will go to court to try to force Garland to turn over audio of Biden interview.
Most Read
-
Minneapolis Institute of Art declines show after artist is accused of sexual assault
-
Cousins tampering penalty is mild, but Vikings still big QB winners
-
The 5 best sandwiches our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
-
Once a prisoner of pressure, Regan Smith is swimming free at last
-
Armed man fatally shot by Minneapolis police ID'd by medical examiner