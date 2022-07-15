WASHINGTON — House panel probing Capitol riot subpoenas Secret Service for Jan. 6 messages, including texts watchdog says were erased.
Most Read
-
Family of man killed by Mpls. police calls for more details, release of body-cam video
-
3 days, 200 miles: Bikepacking the backroads of Minnesota's extraordinary Driftless Area
-
Police pursuit of murder suspect preceded crash that injured 5
-
Window washer shot while working near Minneapolis Federal Reserve
-
Could the end be near for Lake Elmo's popular Vali-Hi Drive-In?