One person died and five were injured in a house fire Wednesday in Alexandria, Minn., authorities said.

The blaze was reported about 6:30 a.m. at a single-family residence on the 1000 block of Jefferson Street. Firefighters found a man inside dead. His name has not been released.

Five others were pulled from the home and taken to hospitals for treatment, including three who were airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center, said Police Chief Scott Kent.

The two victims treated in Alexandria were released, Kent added.

One officer from the Alexandria Police Department and a deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office also suffered minor injuries. Both were treated at a hospital and released, Kent said.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's office was on the scene trying to learn how the fire started.



