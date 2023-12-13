WASHINGTON — House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans put weight of their majority behind investigation.
Most Read
-
Supreme Court will hear a case that could undo Capitol riot cases, including Trump
-
A 24-hour Nicollet Mall? It's one idea to revamp downtown Mpls.
-
Gophers recruit from Michigan decommits after coordinator's departure
-
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden
-
Court: Racial imbalance in Minnesota schools must be 'substantial factor' to violate Constitution