With baseball season in full swing, it's time for fans to make their game-day plans. For those traveling to the game, that can require finding a hotel to serve as a home base.

After all, sports and travel go together like peanuts and Cracker Jack. According to an American Express survey conducted in early 2024 of people who travel at least once a year, 58% of respondents said they were interested in traveling for sporting events in 2024, with 67% of millennial and Generation Z respondents citing interest.

When it comes to lodging, the best hotels for baseball fans include memorabilia tied to local teams or views of the stadiums. Some offer discounts or promotions centered around the team's performance. Here are five hotels that are a home run for baseball fans.

HILTON BALTIMORE INNER HARBOR — BALTIMORE ORIOLES

Located next toOriole Park at Camden Yards, this hotel makes it easy to get inside the ballpark. But you might not even need to buy a ticket to watch the game, as many of the hotel rooms overlook the stadium.

If you intend to watch from your room, request a higher floor for a better view.

HOTEL COMMONWEALTH — BOSTON RED SOX

Multiple rooms within Boston's Hotel Commonwealth embody the spirit of baseball. For example, the Fenway Park Suite patio features original ballpark seats. Inside, there's Red Sox memorabilia, including vintage baseball cards and the ''6'' from the Green Monster scoreboard.

The hotel also sells game packages, which include an overnight stay and game tickets. Depending on the package, you'll get extras such as a signed baseball or a personalized message on the scoreboard during the game.

HYATT REGENCY SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

The Hyatt Regency San Francisco embraces not just the Giants, but also all the city's sports teams. Through the end of 2024, the hotel is running a promotion for free valet parking and a room upgrade. Plus, if a San Francisco home team wins, you'll be treated to two complimentary drinks from the bar in the hotel's iconic brutalist-style atrium.

LIVE! BY LOEWS - ST. LOUIS— ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

Located across the street from Busch Stadium and in the heart of Ballpark Village, the Live! by Loews - St. Louis is not only convenient, but its particular location also holds serious Cardinals history. The 216-room hotel sits on the former site of Busch Stadium II, which operated until 2005.

TORONTO MARRIOTT CITY CENTRE HOTEL — TORONTO BLUE JAYS

Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel, located within the Rogers Centre, offers a unique viewing experience for Blue Jays fans. Book one of the field-view guest rooms for floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of the field and stadium.

You can also watch from the hotel's restaurant, the Sportsnet Grill, which has giant windows overlooking the field, while the restaurant's speakers stream the game's audio. Baseball-inspired menu items include the 24-inch Slugger hot dog.

HOW TO SAVE ON HOTELS DURING BASEBALL SEASON

The hotel for your next baseball pilgrimage might cost more this year than in previous seasons. According to Hotel Monitor 2024, a forecast from American Express Global Business Travel, a post-pandemic return to in-person meetings and ongoing inflation have contributed to higher hotel prices.

Some baseball-centric cities are set to see especially notable price hikes, including Boston, where room rates will jump by 11.3% year over year, the Hotel Monitor report found.

If your schedule is flexible, travel later in the baseball season so you're not competing with summer vacation crowds. Or, consider being flexible in terms of the day of the week. According to a 2023 analysis of MLB ticket sales by ticket reseller TicketCity, midweek games offer the best deals.

The report, which looked at ticket sales from 20,000 MLB games from 2014-2022, found that Saturday ticket prices are the most in-demand and the priciest, averaging $78.61. Meanwhile, Wednesday MLB games are the least expensive, averaging $56.19 per ticket. Lower ticket demand may translate to lower rates at nearby hotels catering to sports fans.

To save further, consider joining the hotel's loyalty program (if they have one). These programs can offer an easy way to accrue points toward future stays and sometimes net discounted rates. Higher levels of hotel elite status can unlock room upgrades or free meals.

You might also roll the dice with prepaid room rates. Though typically nonrefundable, these rates can lock in lower prices.

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Sally French is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: sfrench@nerdwallet.com.

METHODOLOGY

The American Express poll was conducted from Jan. 31 to Feb. 8, 2024, as part of The American Express Travel 2024 Global Travel Trends Report. Online interviews were conducted with 8,029 adults around the world who make at least $50,000 annually and typically travel at least once a year. The margin of sampling error is +/- 2-4 percentage points. Millennials and Generation Z are defined as respondents born between 1981 and 2012.

American Express Travel. (March, 2024). ''2024 Global Travel Trends Report.'' https://www.americanexpress.com/en-us/travel/discover/get-inspired/global-travel-trends?extlink=US-Web-GTT-global-travel-trends#the-game

