Juneteenth

"Each year Juneteenth (June 19th) commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The celebration takes place each year on June 19th, recognizing an event that took place in Texas in 1865. The story of Juneteenth begins in Texas when Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston on June 19, 1865, with an announcement. As the community listened to the reading of General Orders, Number 3, the people of Galveston learned for the first time that the Civil War was over. After more than a century of slavery and years of war, it was official. All slaves were now freedmen. News traveled slowly, even stubbornly during and after the War between the States. Over two years earlier, President Abraham Lincoln and Secretary of State William H. Seward signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Only two months before Major General Granger arrived in Galveston, General Lee surrendered at Appomattox. And the country was already mourning the assassination of President Lincoln. Just weeks before Granger arrived, the official final surrender took place. And yet, this community in the west remained the last to know of their freedom. They required word, official word, to feel the effects of what was already happening in the rest of the country."

See more from National What Day HERE:

Drought Update

It has been an extremely dry stretch of weather across much of the station over the last several weeks. Only a few locations have seen decent pockets of rain, but the drought is expanding and getting worse. Severe drought conditions have popped up across parts of central Minnesota with moderate drought now in place across parts of the Twin Cities.

30 Day Precipitation Anomaly

The map below shows the 30 day precipitation anomaly, which indicates that some locations are nearly -3.00" or more below average (in red) since mid May. This is where drought conditions are expanding.

Simulated Radar Through Midday Tuesday

Here's the weather outlook through midday Tuesday, which shows our weekend rain chances shifting east. The next several days will be hot and dry with rain chances increasing late in the week.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

The extended rainfall outlook through next weekend shows pockets of heavier rainfall moving back into the region late in the week and into next weekend. Stay tuned!

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Monday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Monday, June 19th shows hot and dry weather in place once again with highs approaching 90F, which will be well above average.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The hourly temps through the day Monday show temps starting in the mid 60s in the morning with highs warming into the upper 80s to near 90F by the afternoon. Dry and sunny skies return over the next few days. Southeasterly winds will be a little breezy with gusts approaching 15mph through the day.

Weather Outlook For Sunday

Temps across the region on Sunday will warm into the 80s and 90s, which will be nearly +10F to +15F above average for this time of the year. Parts of South Dakota could warm into the 100s, which will be nearly +20F above average.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Temperatures for the Twin Cities will return to well above average levels through the week ahead. Several days will warm close to if not into the lower 90s, which will be nearly +10F to +15F above average for this time of the year.

Stickier Dewpoints Linger Early This Week

Dewpoints will be a little sticky through the early part of the week, but will drop below 60F briefly on Wednesday, which might feel a little better.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for the Twin Cities will be pretty hot this week with several days reaching the low/mid 90s. Later next week and into the weekend could feature a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Stay tuned...

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows temps consistently into the 80s and 90s as we approach the end of the month. The warmest days arrive this week with a string of low/mid 90s, which will be nearly +10F to +15F above average.

Weather Outlook

The next few days will be drier once again in the Midwest, but more unsettled weather arrives later in the week with a better chance of showers and storms through early next week.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14-day temperature outlook shows warmer-than-average temperatures settling in across much of the Central US, including the Midwest. Cooler than average temps will be in place across the Mid-Atlantic States

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather possible across the Pacific Northwest and Eastern US, while drier weather moves in across the Southern & Southwestern US.

Watching The Tropics

According to NOAA's NHC, there is a wave of energy in the eastern Atlantic that has a high probability of tropical formation over the next 7 days as it drifts west.

"A tropical wave located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the early to middle portion of next week while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic."

Just In Case Dad Is Reading This Column

By Paul Douglas

"I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments, when they aren't trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom" wrote Umberto Eco in "Foucault's Pendulum". My father (almost 93) would leave weather-related newspaper clippings by my cereal bowl before school. Now he sends me stories via email. He encouraged me to find a gig that didn't seem like "work". 72 radio stations, 5 TV stations, a national cable news network and one Star Tribune later, mission accomplished. Thanks dad.

No one will be thanking me for the weather this week. The mercury may hit or exceed 90F every day into Friday, with building haze and humidity and a few smoky days thrown in for good measure. Rain? It doesn't rain here anymore. That will cost extra.

The approach of a more comfortable front next week MAY set off a few clumps and cluster of T-storms next weekend but frankly, I'm not holding my breath.

This is payback for April slush. A hot, dry, smoky super-sized summer? Uffda.

Extended Forecast

MONDAY: Hot sunshine. Winds: S 8-13. High: 90.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: SSE 5-10. Low: 71.

TUESDAY: Hot, stuffy sunshine. Winds: S 8-13. High 91.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, partly-sweaty. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up. 72. High: 93.

THURSDAY: Small Cooler Advisory. Stinking hot. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 72. High 92.

FRIDAY: Tropical with a few T-storms north. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 73. High 91.

SATURDAY: Sizzling sun, late-day T-storms? Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 72. High: 90.

SUNDAY: Better chance of showers, T-storms. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 70. High: 85.

This Day in Weather History

June 19th

2014: Heavy rain leads to widespread flooding in the Twin Cities metro area. Minnehaha Creek has its record crest of 17.64 feet on this date. Eden Prairie records 5.47 inches of rain, while MSP airport receives 4.13 inches, the highest daily total in 5 years.

1955: Hailstones the size of hen's eggs fall in Roseau County.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

June 19th

Average High: 80F (Record: 100F set in 1933)

Average Low: 62F (Record: 41F set in 1950)

Record Rainfall: 4.13" set in 2014

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 19th

Sunrise: 5:26am

Sunset: 9:02pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 36 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +14 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 hour & 50 minutes

Moon Phase for June 19th at Midnight

2.1 Days Since New Moon

See more from Space.com HERE:

National High Temps on Monday

Temperatures on Monday will return to well above average levels across much the of Central US and especially across the Southern US, where record heat will be possible through early next week. Meanwhile, the West Coast will be cooler than average with temps only warming into the 50s and 60s for some.

National Weather Monday

The weather outlook on Monday will still be unsettled across the Southeastern US, where strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. There will also be a little rain and possibly a wintry mix across the northern Rockies.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through Tuesday shows unsettled weather continuing across the Southeastern US with strong to severe thunderstorms possible. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and large hail along with locally heavy rainfall. There will also be some t-showers in the Pacific Northwest with a wintry mix in the high elevations.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation continuing across the Southeastern US with localized flooding possible. We'll also see some heavier rains across the Midwest and Highs Plains later this week.

Climate Stories

"'A war for water': Europe sounds the alarm on water stress ahead of another extreme summer"

"European lawmakers issued a stark warning about the region's growing water crisis ahead of another extreme summer, saying there is a pressing need to tackle issues such as scarcity, food security and pollution. Speaking at a European Parliament plenary session entitled "The Water Crisis in Europe" on Thursday, lawmakers called for increased action to preserve and improve water resources, already affected by several years of depleting groundwater levels as the climate crisis continues to intensify. Record-breaking temperatures through spring and a historic winter heatwave have taken a visible toll on the region's rivers and ski slopes, while protests have broken out over water shortages in both France and Spain. "Copernicus satellite imagery acts as a sad confirmation that many parts of the union face intense difficulty," EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said during her opening remarks."

See more from CNBC HERE:

"Astronomers Finally Found the Origin of the Strangest Meteor Shower"

"The Geminids, one of the most ample meteor showers of the year, is both bright and weird. Every December, when Earth stumbles across the field of space debris strewn out across the orbit of 3200 Phaethon, bits and pieces slam into the atmosphere. Most showers are a byproduct of comets, which slough off gas as they approach the warmth of the Sun. The gas then strips the comet of dust and ice, and after enough trips around the star, the orbit is filled with this litter. Unlike the parent body of most meteor showers, 3200 Phaeton is an asteroid, making it an enigma. Planetary scientists have been trying to decode why Phaethon acts so much like a comet, and hence why the Geminids are so strange. The show, while enchanting and a balm to our anxieties, probably stems from chaos. This revelation is detailed in a new paper published Thursday in the Planetary Science Journal."

See more from Inverse HERE:

"Algae blooms increase snowmelt in the Pacific Northwest by 20%"

"Algae that commonly grow on snow in the Pacific Northwest have been ignored in melt models, but their presence significantly increases snowmelt compared with clean, white snow, according to a study conducted on Mount Baker in the North Cascades, Washington. Scientist Alia Khan at Western Washington University and the National Snow and Ice Data Center at the University of Colorado Boulder, is the senior author of the study. Clean snow reflects as much as 99% of incoming solar radiation, helping to protect Earth's atmosphere from warming. Algae, usually a red color, often bloom on snow in the summer months in the Pacific Northwest. They cause the albedo, or reflectivity, of the snow to decrease by about 20%. That energy is absorbed rather than reflected to space because of the algae's darker color. Results of the study were published in Communications Earth & Environment."

See more from Phys.org HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX