The midterm role of Alliance for a Better Minnesota

By Hunter Woodall

Greetings on this Monday morning from Washington, D.C.

The midterms are over (basically) with Republicans holding a narrow majority at this point in the U.S. House. We're still waiting for election calls in a few more races to get an exact sense of what GOP control of the chamber will look like.

Back in Minnesota, my colleague Briana Bierschbach provided an in-depth look at Alliance for a Better Minnesota. The Democratic-aligned political group was a factor in this year's governor's race where DFL Gov. Tim Walz won a second term against Republican Scott Jensen. Bierschbach writes:

The group's unyielding strategy against Jensen on abortion is now being given a hefty dose of the credit for his decisive defeat in the midterm election, one that allies and opponents alike say also laid the groundwork to deliver DFL-controlled state government in what historically should have been strong year for Republicans.

CONGRESS: Outrage over issues with the rush for Taylor Swift concert tickets has resonated on Capitol Hill. Ryan Faircloth detailed how the controversy fits in with the work being done by Minnesota's senior senator in the area of antitrust.

Faircloth writes: Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is questioning Ticketmaster after a Taylor Swift presale event crashed, leaving many fans angry and without tickets. The Democrat, who chairs the Senate Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights, sent a letter to Ticketmaster on Wednesday expressing "serious concerns" about the lack of competition in the ticketing industry.

MNLEG: DFL legislative leaders announced committee chairs in a pair of recent news releases (h/t to Briana). Some Senate highlights from the release include:

Finance Committee chair Sen. John Marty, Education Finance Committee chair Sen. Mary Kunesh, Education Policy Committee chair Sen. Steve Cwodzinski and Taxes Committee chair Sen. Ann Rest.

And some House highlights noted in the release include: Rep. Aisha Gomez chairing the Taxes committee and Rep. Liz Olson leading ways and means.

EVENT WATCH: DFL Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is set to "visit a local election office in Anoka County to watch local elections officials as they conduct their post-election review of election results," at 9 a.m. this morning, according to a news release.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith is set this morning for a "roundtable discussion highlighting job growth and business opportunities," involving the climate law Democrats helped pass earlier this year, according to an advisory about the Fridley event.

WHERE'S WALZ: Walz is set for two events today. At 11 a.m. he "will volunteer at a food bank to highlight efforts to combat hunger ahead of the holiday season," according to the governor's public schedule, followed at 2 p.m. by his appearance at "an event commemorating the Nellie Stone Johnson statue in the state Capitol."

READING LIST

Rochelle Olson writes: "Newly elected Minnesota House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth said she asked her Republican colleagues to choose her for the top leadership role because she's qualified, not because she's making history as the first Black woman in that role."

said she asked her Republican colleagues to choose her for the top leadership role because she's qualified, not because she's making history as the first Black woman in that role." An update on the money for Minnesota from last year's federal bipartisan infrastructure law.

David Chanen reports: "This fall, Hennepin County received a record $6.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to prevent lead poisoning, part of a $125 million grant package distributed among 26 states."

The Associated Press writes: "A 22-year-old gunman opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured before he was subdued by "heroic" patrons and arrested by police who arrived within minutes, authorities said Sunday."

Talk to us at hotdish@startribune.com.

Sign up for the Hot Dish newsletter here or forward this email to friends and family so they can sign up, too.