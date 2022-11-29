The Minnesota link to a close congressional race

By Hunter Woodall

For today's Star Tribune, I wrote about the Colorado congressional campaign of Democrat Adam Frisch. While he was raised in Minnesota, Frisch has lived in Colorado for years. He conceded one of the closest midterm races in the country earlier this month in his near-upset of GOP U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.

EXPO 2027: Briana Bierschbach details that Minnesota was on the international stage Monday, making yet another presentation in Paris to host the Specialised Expo in 2027. As we've reported already, Minnesota's pitch puts a heavy emphasis on the state's strong medical industry under the theme of "Healthy People, Healthy Planet." First Lady Jill Biden assisted in the presentation on Monday, calling Minnesota the "heartland of America." "It's a place we don't often see in movies, and one that visitors often don't get the chance to experience, filled with beautiful lakes and warm, kind people," she said.

RNC: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell apparently has his eyes on a major role in Republican politics, in what may prove to be the latest moonshot for the ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump. Lindell, as our team has noted before, tends to champion election fraud conspiracy theories.

Speaking on Steve Bannon's program, Lindell said "I am 100% running for the RNC Chairman against Ronna McDaniel," per a clip of the appearance circulating on Twitter. CBS News has a longer look at his bid here. McDaniel is the incumbent chair of the Republican National Committee.

EVENT WATCH: Bierschbach reports that the state canvassing board is meeting at 1 p.m. to review and certify the results in statewide races on the November ballot. Also on the agenda: approving plans to manage possible recounts in House Districts 3A and 3B. Results in both of those northeastern Minnesota legislative races appear to fall within the .5% margin under state law to trigger publicly-funded recounts. The losing candidate in both races can request a recount by filing notice in the 48 hours following the canvassing board meeting. The meeting will be held in Room 10 of the State Office Building and live streamed.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig is set to hold a virtual town hall at 4 p.m. today, per an advisory.

WHERE'S WALZ: At 10:30 a.m. this morning, "Gov. Tim Walz will meet with students and teachers at a national Blue Ribbon middle school in the east metro to discuss ways to improve education for students across the state," according to the governor's public schedule.

Then at 3:30 p.m. the governor is set for a closed press meeting "with community leaders to discuss public safety and education."

Kim Hyatt writes: "The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday that a state education licensing board inappropriately denied a teaching license "for immoral character or conduct" to the ex-police officer who killed Philando Castile during a 2016 traffic stop."

during a 2016 traffic stop." Jennifer Bjorhus has a new story headlined: "Family's unplowed prairie to become one of Minnesota's newest refuges."

A DC/Minnesota sports moment here: in the NBA, the Timberwolves lost to the Wizards.

The Associated Press writes: "Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused Monday to certify the 2022 election despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, a decision that was quickly challenged in court by the state's top election official."

