'Really possible' Minnesota could legalize marijuana next year

By Briana Bierschbach

Good morning and happy Monday. Hot Dish is back after a short break for the holiday weekend. We needed it! Now that we've fully digested our turkey and the 2022 election results, it's time to look ahead.

One big issue already in the queue for debate next session is the legalization of marijuana in Minnesota. Cannabis advocates have waited years for this moment and are poised to have an influential say in the creation of a legal marijuana market, reports Ryan Faircloth over the weekend.

"I think it's really possible that it happens next year," DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman told Faircloth, noting the chamber passed a marijuana legalization bill in 2021.

But they'll face pushback from several trade groups, social organizations and law enforcement associations, which have formed a coalition called Minnesotans Against Marijuana Legalization. One of their main arguments is that legalization will lead to more cases of impaired driving and adolescents using the drug.

High on Gov. Tim Walz's wish list this season are candidates to fill six major commissioner-level posts in his administration for the next four years. He needs new leaders for the departments of Health, Education, Public Safety, Revenue, and Labor and Industry, as well as the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB), reports Faircloth.

Walz told reporters last week that he wants to have new commissioners in place by mid-December, as he starts to craft the two-year budget proposal he must present to the Legislature early next year.

Also last week, Hunter Woodall and Rochelle Olson dug into campaign finance reports and found several Minnesota politicians received campaign donations from leaders involved with the sprawling FTX empire before the recent implosion of the cryptocurrency exchange.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig's campaign received two donations from former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, according to federal campaign finance records, while Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith's campaign received $5,800 from Bankman-Fried. Both lawmakers said Congress needs to do more to regulate the industry. Woodall and Olson also found donations to several PACs that aided GOP campaign efforts in Minnesota.

WASHINGTON: Rep. Craig tweeted this morning that she tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and is experiencing mild symptoms. She will be working remotely this week (h/t Woodall).

Woodall also gathers up reactions from Minnesota's DFL delegation to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to step down. Rep. Ilhan Omar said Pelosi taught her "how to hold your head up high and show up to do the work — even when your life is at risk."

WHERE'S WALZ: The governor is interviewing candidates today for a vacancy in the Fourth Judicial District, according to his public schedule.

READING LIST

What was the best thing you ate over the long holiday weekend? For me, it was this caramelized maple tart, which might be my new go-to holiday pie. Please send recipes (and story tips) to: hotdish@startribune.com.

Sign up for the Hot Dish newsletter here or forward this email to friends and family so they can sign up, too.