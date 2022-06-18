WASHINGTON — Pinch-hitter Rhys Hoskins singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 Saturday for their 15th win in 17 games.

The Phillies are a season-high five games over .500 and 14-2 since firing former manager Joe Girardi on June 3.

"Get to .500, now you're looking at (going five games over)," Philadelphia interim manager Rob Thomson said. "Get to five over, now you're looking at 10."

The last-place Nationals lost on the day they retired the No. 11 of organizational stalwart Ryan Zimmerman in front of a sellout crowd of 42,730.

Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola pitched eight shutout innings for the second time in three starts. He allowed four hits and struck out eight.

"Changeup felt pretty good," Nola said. "Better than usual. Got some early outs, quick innings."

Washington starter Josiah Gray pitched one-hit ball for six scoreless innings.

"You know, we're in a little rut right now, but about a week before we were playing pretty good baseball," Gray said. "So continue to get back to those winning ways and we're going to get there soon. We're all putting the work in. I'm sure the fans are going to start coming more and more as the weather starts heating up and we get back to our winning ways. "

In the Washington ninth, pinch-hitter Lane Thomas had a two-out single on a 2-2 slider from Brad Hand (2-1) that scored Juan Soto with the tying run.

Hoskins' hit up the middle off Reed Garrett (0-1) scored automatic runner Matt Vierling from second. Philadelphia then loaded the bases with no outs, but did not score again.

Seranthony Domínguez recorded his first save of the year by pitching a scoreless 10th.

Yairo Muñoz homered in the Phillies seventh off Erasmo Ramirez.

Gray struck out four, walked three and threw a career-high 117 pitches. He retired Bryson Stott on a comebacker with two runners on base to finish his outing and exalted on his way back to the dugout. Stott slammed his bat after the grounder.

Washington put two runners on base in the sixth before Nelson Cruz struck out. Nola's efficiency – 71 pitches in six innings – allowed him to remain in the game and helped Philadelphia stay hot.

"Winning is fun," Nola said. "Losing is not ever fun. The more you win, the more fun you have, the better it is. It's pretty simple."

PHILLIES MAKE A SWAP

Philadelphia traded RHP James Norwood to the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations. Norwood, 28, started five games and appeared in 20 total this season for Philadelphia. He had an 8.31 ERA.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: OF Bryce Harper (blister) was scratched from the starting lineup. Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said Harper's blister is near the base of his left index finger and "blew up" on him overnight.

Nationals: LHP Evan Lee (left flexor strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday. RHP Andres Machado was recalled to take Lee's place on the roster.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Zach Eflin (2-4, 3.98 ERA), who has a 7.13 ERA in away games, makes his 12th start of the season.

Nationals: RHP Jackson Tetreault (0-1, 15.75 ERA) makes his second career start.

