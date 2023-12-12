Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

NEW YORK — Bo Horvat scored 46 seconds into overtime as the New York Islanders recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Monday night.

Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri each had a goal and an assist, and Casey Cizikas also scored to help the Islanders win their third straight game. Noah Dobson had three assists and Ilya Sorokin finished with 36 saves.

John Tavares had a goal and an assist, and Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly also scored as Toronto snapped a two-game win streak. William Nylander had two assists and Ilya Samsonov made 27 saves.

In the extra period, Horvat scored on a feed from Mathew Barzal to push the Islanders ahead of Philadelphia into second place in the Metropolitan Division — trailing only the rival New York Rangers.

The Islanders led 3-1 before Tavares pulled the Maple Leafs within one as he redirected a shot from defenseman Conor Timmins at 7:43 of the second period.

Rielly tied it with 7 seconds remaining in regulation. Nylander fired a puck toward the net that bounced off Tavares and Rielly controlled the loose puck. Tavares recorded his 1,000th career NHL point (435 goals, 565 assists) on the play.

Matthews had a power-play goal to open the scoring at 5:50 of the first period. He deftly received a quick pass from Mitch Marner on his backhand and quickly fired the puck with his forehand past Sorokin into the top corner of the net for his 19th.

Nelson tied it at 9:20 of the first with his 12th. Palmieri saw Nelson darting toward an open area in the slot and slid a backhand pass to set up the one-timer.

Cizikas fought off a check from Maple Leafs forward Max Domi and roofed a backhand past Samsonov to give the the Islanders a 2-1 lead with 1:27 remaining in the opening period.

Palmieri gave the Islanders a two-goal lead with his eighth at 1:10 of the second. Nelson found his linemate all alone in the slot with a pretty pass from behind the net.

UP NEXT:

Maple Leafs: At the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Islanders: Host Anaheim on Wednesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL