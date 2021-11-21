KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Horston scored 28 points with 15 rebounds, both career highs, Tamari Key had a triple-double and No. 16 Tennessee made 6 of 8 free throws in overtime to defeat No. 12 Texas 76-70 on Sunday.

Key scored 10 points, grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds and matched her career-high with 10 blocked shots for her second career triple-double and the fifth in school history. Alexus Dye and Jordan Walker both added 13 points for the Lady Vols (4-0), who got their second-straight win over a ranked opponent.

Mississippi State transfer Aliyah Matharu led the Longhorns (3-1), who own a win at then No. 3 Stanford, with a career-high 27 points. Joanne Allen-Taylor added 11 points and Rori Harmon 10.

Matharu scored 13 points in the third quarter when the Longhorns outscored Tennessee 21-10 to take a 49-39 lead. But the Lady Vols came back to outscore Texas 20-10 in the fourth, holding the Longhorns scoreless for 6 1/2-minutes,.

Tennessee had a 10-0 run to pull with 57-56 before freshman Harmon scored with 40.9 seconds left. Lady Vols' freshman Sara Puckett hit the first of two free throws and after missing the second a long review gave them back the ball. On the inbounds play Dye scored on a putback at 20.2 seconds to tie it at 59.

Both teams had a final shot but didn't come close.

Tennessee never trailed in overtime but the Longhorns missed their first four free throws before hitting a pair with two seconds left. Audrey Warren of Texas was hurt with 26.9 seconds to play, hitting her head on the floor in a scramble.

The Lady Vols had a 56-41 rebounding advantage but also had 24 turnovers, 10 more than Texas.

