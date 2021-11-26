TULSA, Okla. — Jeriah Horne had 17 points as Tulsa beat Little Rock 77-63 on Friday night.

Rey Idowu finished with 16 points for the Golden Hurricane (4-2). Sam Griffin added 14 points and Darien Jackson scored 12.

DeAntoni Gordon led the Trojans (4-3) with 17 points. Marko Andric added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com