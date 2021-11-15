TULSA, Okla. — Jeriah Horne had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Tulsa scored the last four points to beat Oregon State 64-58 on Monday night.

Oregon State (1-2) scored seven straight points, highlighted by a Jarod Lucas 3-pointer, to pull to 60-58 with 48 seconds to play. Rey Idowu then made a pair of free throws for Tulsa and Lucas missed a 3 on the other end. Darien Jackson sealed it with two more free throws.

Horne, who returned to Tulsa after a season at Colorado, was 6 of 13 from the floor and collected his sixth career double-double. Sam Griffin added 13 points for the Golden Hurricane (2-1). Idowu finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Maurice Calloo made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor to lead the Beavers. Rodrigue Andela added 10 points and Lucas had nine points on three 3-pointers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25