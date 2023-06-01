Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Sales and profits slipped this spring for Hormel Foods as price increases hurt consumer demand.

The Austin, Minn., company reported a $217 million profit in its second fiscal quarter that ended in April. That's a 17% decline from the same period last year, but the earnings per share of 40 cents was a penny above Wall Street expectations.

CEO Jim Snee said Thursday the results were "in line with our expectations for the quarter, and most importantly, keep us on track to drive growth in the back half of the year."

Sales of $2.97 billion in the quarter just missed investor expectations and dropped 4% from last year.

Hormel still predicts full-year sales growth of 1% to 3% and earnings per share to be flat or fall.

"We anticipate continued growth from our foodservice segment and an inflection in our international segment to be the primary drivers for growth," Snee said in a news release.