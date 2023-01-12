Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

After a 25-year career at Hormel Foods, Jeff Frank has been named CEO of Organic Valley, a large cooperative of family farms. Frank was most recently vice president of grocery products for Austin, Minn.-based Hormel.

Current Organic Valley CEO Bob Kirchoff announced his retirement this week and will depart at the end of the month. Frank becomes just the third chief executive in the co-op's 35-year history.

"[Jeff] shares our values and vision of nourishing people, animals and the earth through ethically sourced organic food from small family farms," Steve Pierson, president of the Organic Valley board of directors, said in a statement. "He has the skills and experience to navigate the complex challenges facing small organic family farms."

The Organic Valley cooperative is owned by more than 1,700 family farms that are dedicated to organic farming principles. Based in La Farge, Wis., the co-op started in 1988 with just seven farmers.

It sells a range of products under the Organic Valley brand: butter, milk, cheese, eggs, meat and produce.

During his tenure at Hormel, Frank held various senior positions in product and brand management, including CEO of Hormel's MegaMex Foods division.

Frank officially steps into the role on Jan. 23.

"I look forward to working with the board, the farmer-members and teams across the cooperative and the industry to expand the impact of this revolutionary and independent food lighthouse, while staying true to its values and mission of producing ethically sourced food from organic family farms," Frank said in a statement.