Hopkins elections officials were recounting a one-vote election difference for a city council seat on Monday while a police report about the leading candidate caused a stir after it was posted to local social media over the weekend.

Going into the recount, Benjamin Goodlund led Aaron Kuznia by one vote for the second of two council seats on the ballot. On Monday morning, about a dozen election officials gathered to conduct the recount at Kuznia's request. Results are expected Monday afternoon.

But over the weekend, a police report about Goodlund, 37, and his mother posted to Facebook and Nextdoor made some residents wonder on the sites if there was an option to hold a recall election. Others argued the issue was not relevant to the council race.

According to the police report, verified Monday by the Star Tribune, Goodlund's mother, Judith Goodlund, 76, called Hopkins police in February saying her son had become aggressive — cursing at her, waking her up in the middle of the night to berate her about attending a play with him — and she wanted him to move out. The son's actions did not meet a criminal threshold at the time, the police report said, and officers advised that she could try a civil remedy.

Just over two weeks later, according to another Hopkins police report, Judith Goodlund filed for an order for protection against Benjamin Goodlund.

Asked about the order during the recount Monday morning, Benjamin Goodlund said the order was no longer in place.

Other police reports from last month — stemming from calls Goodlund made to police about missing campaign signs — showed Goodlund still lives at his mother's address.

Goodlund called the posting of the police report an attack by "political mudslingers."

They were "exploiting a mental health crisis that happened to my mother back in March," Goodlund said, reading from a prepared statement on his cell phone. "The issue has been resolved and I look forward to serving the people of Hopkins starting in January." He declined to say anything further about the protective order.

Benjamin Goodlund emailed the Star Tribune both his statement and his mother's, which she read when reached by phone Monday.

"I don't think it's relevant to bring up a situation where I was in a moment of physical and mental crisis to exploit for political gain," Judith Goodlund said. "I love my son and support him, and the people of Hopkins are going to reject these gutter politics."

She declined to say anything further.

James Warden, the resident who posted the report on social media, also posted about his support for Alan Beck, an incumbent council candidate who trailed Goodlund and Kuznia by more than 100 votes. Warden said he filed a records request with the police department after the election, having heard rumors about Goodlund having contact with police just a day before the election. Warden said he is a former journalist, and wanted to know the truth behind social media rumors.

"I published them because I believe people have the right to know about their elected officials, even after they've been elected for office," Warden said. "Residents of Hopkins can choose for themselves what to do with this information, but they don't have the opportunity to do that when information remains hidden."

Warden said he had not anticipated his request would turn up the reports about Goodlund's dispute with his mother, but said he thought the episode said something about the way Goodlund handles conflict.

"We need officials who can handle disputes with poise and equanimity."