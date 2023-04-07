Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Edina

Built in 1964, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 1,929 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, formal dining room, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, finished basement, patio, deck, fenced yard and a heated two-car tuck-under garage. Listed by Mark Beaver, Rize Realty, 612-314-5563.

Maplewood

Built in 1993, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,840 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, formal dining room, full finished basement with custom wet bar and wine cellar, deck and patio. Listed by David Meyer, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 612-849-0687.

Woodbury

Built in 1997, this four-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,458 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, vaulted ceilings, main floor owners suite, two fireplaces, eat-in kitchen with island and stainless-steel appliances, finished walkout basement, deck and patio. Listed by Mike Schultz, Edina Realty, 651-739-7653.