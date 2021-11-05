Lakeville

Built in 2012, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,165 square feet and features two lower level bedrooms, two fireplaces, updated gourmet kitchen and owner's suite, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, full finished walkout basement, deck, patio and shared community pools and clubhouses. Listed by Kathi Kemmet, Ballpark Realty, 952-431-1930.

Ham Lake

Built in 2000, this five-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,045 square feet and features two bedrooms and a laundry room on the upper level, fireplace, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, second laundry on the lower level, full finished walkout basement, deck and patio. Listed by Lana Yatskina, Discovery Group, 612-986-9386.

St. Paul

Built in 1922, this four-bedroom, four-bath house in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has 2,233 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, built-ins, partial finished basement, patio, porch and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Jim Gilbert, Edina Realty, 651-235-3908.