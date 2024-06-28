Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Prior Lake

Built in 1989, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,817 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main and lower levels, vaulted tongue-and-groove ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors, sunroom, open concept kitchen/dining room, lower-level family room and kitchen, deck and two-car detached garage. Listed by Bev Martini, Edina Realty, 952-240-4770.

Minneapolis

Built in 1912, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Lynnhurst neighborhood has 1,876 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, partially finished basement, porch and two-car detached garage with a walk-up second level. Listed by Evan and Jim Hermodson, Edina Realty, 952-270-7705.

Afton

Built in 1985, this five-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,084 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, upper-level finished storage room, wraparound kitchen, stackable main-floor laundry, fully finished lower level with flex room and storage area, patio and two-car attached, heated garage on a nearly three-acre lot. Listed by Steve and Debe McEnelly, Keller Williams Classic Realty, 612-812-0391.