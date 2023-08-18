Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Eden Prairie

Built in 1977, this six-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,992 square feet and features five bedrooms on one level, three fireplaces, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, lower-level movie/game room with a wet bar, deck, patio, porch and a two-story storage shed. Listed by Dave Delay, Edina Realty, 612-701-9140.

St. Paul

Built in 1932, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has 2,001 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, two fireplaces, formal dining room, unfinished basement and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Lisa Egnash, Coldwell Banker Realty Crocus Hill, 651-497-5756.

Mahtomedi

Built in 1988, this five-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,031 square feet and features a fireplace, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, screened porch, finished basement and a storage shed. Listed by Michael Finstad, Engel & Volkers Minneapolis Prior Lake, 612-245-6470.