Elk River

Built in 1999, this five-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,477 square feet and features a fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, butler's pantry, full finished walkout basement, patio and deck. Listed by the Chris & Christy Group, Keller Williams Realty Integrity Northwest, 605-291-2586.

St. Paul

Built in 1923, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood has 1,800 square feet and features two upper-level bedrooms, fireplace, hardwood floors, built-in buffet, full unfinished basement, deck and two-car detached garage. Listed by Bettijo Norman, Keller Williams Realty Integrity Lakes, 612-232-2086.

Shoreview

Built in 1982, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,516 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, full basement, patio, porch and oversized two-car garage on a deep lot. Listed by Cindy Curren, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-720-6445.