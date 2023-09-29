Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Shorewood

Built in 1988, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,388 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces, a full finished walkout basement with wet bar and built-ins, deck and an additional heated tuck-under garage. Listed by Jolene Holcombe, Keller Williams Classic Realty, 612-636-0834.

St. Paul

Built in 1948, this five-bedroom, three-bath house in the Como neighborhood has 2,450 square feet and features a primary suite on the third level, fireplace, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, a partially finished full basement, patio and porch. Listed by Jim Seabold, 651-276-8555, and Bianca Seabold, 612-701-4303, Coldwell Banker Realty.

Columbus

Built in 1992, this four-bedroom, two-bath rambler has 2,408 square feet and features luxury vinyl plank flooring, quartz kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, finished walkout basement, deck, three-car attached garage with floor drains and hot and cold water, and two storage sheds on a 5-acre lot. Listed by Emily Eck, Edina Realty, 651-307-1421.