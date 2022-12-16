Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Waconia

Built in 2022, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,179 square feet and features four bedrooms, loft space and laundry on the upper level as well as a fireplace, stainless-steel kitchen appliances and granite countertops, unfinished walkout basement and a three-car attached garage. Listed by Amy Battis, DR Horton-Minnesota, 612-503-6311.

St. Louis Park

Built in 1954, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,609 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, vaulted ceilings, three fireplaces, hardwood floors, updated eat-in kitchen with center island, full finished basement, fenced yard, storage shed and a one-car attached garage. Listed by Steven Jones, Keller Williams Classic Realty Northwest, 612-206-4663.

St. Paul

Built in 1950, this four-bedroom, three-bath house in the Highland neighborhood has 2,013 square feet and features two bedrooms on the third and upper levels, hardwood floors, fireplace, eat-in kitchen, partially finished basement, patio and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Natasha Cejudo, Lakes Sotheby's International Realty, 612-414-0980.