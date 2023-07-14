Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

St. Louis Park

Built in 1939, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,550 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, three-season porch, full finished basement, paver patio, fenced yard and tool shed. Listed by Kelsey Velgersdyk, Keller Williams Realty Integrity Lakes, 952-913-1607.

Oak Grove

Built in 1995, this rambler has 2,002 square feet and features two bedrooms on each level, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors, front porch, full finished walkout basement, composite deck, covered patio and 30- by 60-foot workshop with a separate driveway on a 2-acre lot. Listed by Dylan Maitland, Parcel Real Estate Inc., 320-224-1970.

Hudson, Wis.

Built in 1980, this five-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,573 square feet and features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances and granite countertops, finished basement, patio, and a four-car detached garage. Listed by Gina Moe-Knutson, Westconsin Realty, 651-491-0043.