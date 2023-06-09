Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Otsego

Built in 2002, this five-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,459 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with a small island, finished basement with bar, deck and a three-car insulated attached garage. Listed by Susan Rowland, Fazendin Realtors, 952-473-7000.

Fridley

Built in 1963, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,363 square feet and features a fireplace, hardwood floors, built-ins, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, double ovens and double dishwashers, patio, garage workshop and storage shed. Listed by Alex Hanschen, Re/Max Results, 612-386-8403.

St. Paul

Built in 1961, this four-bedroom, three-bath house in the Highland neighborhood has 1,994 square feet and features an upper-level owners' suite, hardwood floors, full eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, full finished basement and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Stephanie Ferrell, Ferrell Real Estate Group, 612-275-3968.