Minnetonka

Built in 1966, this four-bedroom, three-bath rambler has 2,209 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, vaulted four-season porch, full finished basement and a two-car attached garage. Listed by Mary Pat Nydahl, 952-239-4420, and Erin Nydahl, 952-423-8846, Edina Realty.

St. Paul

Built in 1952, this three-bedroom, three-bath house in the Highland neighborhood has 2,204 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, remodeled kitchen, baths, floors, windows and siding, full basement, fenced yard with playhouse and a one-car tuck-under garage. Listed by David Thorp, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 952-356-5855.

Forest Lake

Built in 1969, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,582 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, two fireplaces, eat-in kitchen with Corian countertops, finished walkout basement and a three-car detached garage, with two lots included in the sale. Listed by Daphne Molnar, Re/Max Synergy-Chain of Lakes, 651-338-9320.