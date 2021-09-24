Burnsville

Built in 1986, this five-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,956 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full finished basement, porch, fenced yard and heated in-ground pool and hot tub. Listed by Jimly Harris, Re/Max Preferred, 952-261-7370.

St. Paul

Built in 1924, this four-bedroom, three-bath house in the Merriam Park/Lexington-Hamline neighborhood has 2,050 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, formal dining room, built-ins, full unfinished basement, patio and one-car detached garage. Listed by Hatim Bilal, Teams Estates Realty, 952-456-1426.

Lino Lakes

Built in 2003, this five-bedroom, three-bath house, listed at $469,999, has 2,728 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, porch, deck, shed and three-car attached garage. Listed by Lance Berwald, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, 612-669-0596.