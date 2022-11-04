Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Burnsville

Built in 1964, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,288 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, formal dining room, updated kitchen, three-season porch, full finished basement and a fenced yard with fire pit. Listed by Emily Stradcutter, Redfin Corp., 612-999-2909.

Minneapolis

Built in 1900, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the Beltrami neighborhood has 2,056 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, porch, full finished basement, deck, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Sue Bezdicek, Coldwell Banker Realty, 651-271-1379.

North St. Paul

Built in 1977, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,000 square feet and features two bedrooms on each level, fireplace, granite kitchen countertops, full finished walkout basement and a fenced yard with heated in-ground pool and hot tub. Listed by Tracy Shalander, Realty Group, 612-790-8114.