St. Louis Park

Built in 1920, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,295 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, four fireplaces, skylight, hardwood floors, deck, wet bar, partially finished walkout basement, deck and a one-car attached garage set on Meadowbrook Golf Course. Listed by Terry Eggan, Bridge Realty, 612-386-9309.

Minneapolis

Built in 1906, this five-bedroom, three-bath house in the Central neighborhood has 2,400 square feet and features two third-story bedrooms and three bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, partial basement and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Parker Pemberton, eXp Realty, 612-386-8575.

Mendota Heights

Built in 1977, this six-bedroom, four-bath house has 2,732 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper and lower levels, fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full finished walkout basement, patio and porch. Listed by Greg Kuntz, Re/Max Results, 651-270-3007.