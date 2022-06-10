Spring Park

Built in 1973, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 1,657 square feet and features a new roof, siding, remodeled bathrooms, full walkout basement, wraparound deck, irrigation system, heated one-car attached garage and an additional bunkhouse/office. Listed by Travis Senenfelder, Coldwell Banker Realty, 651-216-9466.

Minneapolis

Built in 1911, this four-bedroom, three-bath house in the Whittier neighborhood has 2,387 square feet and features a third-floor owners suite with private bath, three bedrooms and an office on the second level, formal dining room, hardwood floors and full unfinished basement. Listed by Michael Gross, Re/Max Results, 612-386-0284.

Arden Hills

Built in 1972, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,286 square feet and features a fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, sunroom, full finished basement, deck with retractable awning, and two-car attached garage. Listed by Erin Wilson, Greater Midwest Realty, 763-913-7431.