Mound

Built in 1962, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,013 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full but partially finished basement, patio, porch and deck. Listed by John Garvin, Realty Group Inc., 763-360-3710.

Minneapolis

Built in 1917, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the East Harriet neighborhood has 2,410 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, porch, concrete basement, partially fenced yard and a storage shed. Listed by Richard Webb, Re/Max Results, 612-221-7435.

White Bear Lake

Built in 1977, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,051 square feet and features a fireplace, formal dining room, renovated kitchen, finished basement, deck, storage shed and shared boat slip and beach access to White Bear Lake. Listed by Brian Lachinski, Lakes Area Realty Hudson, 715-381-0098.