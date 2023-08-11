Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Coon Rapids

Built in 1975, this four-bedroom, two-bath split-entry house has 2,192 square feet and features hardwood floors, formal dining room, granite kitchen countertops, wine fridge, lower-level family room with built-in entertainment system, deck, screened porch, shed and a concrete driveway for an RV or boat. Listed by David Myers, Fathom Realty, 612-817-9300.

North St. Paul

Built in 1981, this five-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,720 square feet and features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, partially finished basement, patio, porch and storage shed. Listed by Mhonpaj Lee, Inspire Access Realty, 651-278-1009.

Farmington

Built in 2017, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,202 square feet and three bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, finished basement, patio and a three-car attached garage. Listed by Kris Lindahl Real Estate, 763-401-7653.