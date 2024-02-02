Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Blaine

Built in 1978, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,610 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, updated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, finished lower level, exercise room and wraparound deck. Listed by Tiffany Larson, Keller Williams Classic Realty, 763-300-3170.

Minneapolis

Built in 1927, this five-bedroom, two-bath house in the Como neighborhood has 2,330 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, full basement, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Ben Hanf, Realty Group, 651-214-7772.

Vadnais Heights

Built in 1980, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,050 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances, finished lower level with built-ins, deck, fenced yard and heated, two-car attached garage. Listed by Donavon Keeney, Edina Realty, 612-232-5527.