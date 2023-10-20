Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Burnsville

Built in 1967, this four-bedroom, three-bath rambler has 2,493 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, hardwood floors, formal dining room, full finished basement, screened porch, patio, fenced yard and a storage shed. Listed by Megan Ourin, Keller Williams Preferred Realty, 612-735-2511.

Minneapolis

Built in 1922, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Tangletown neighborhood has 1,584 square feet and features three bedrooms and a bath on the upper level, fireplace, eat-in dining room, full basement, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Linda Alter, Realty Group, 651-248-6060.

Falcon Heights

Built in 1941, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,326 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, partial unfinished basement, deck, screened porch, fenced yard, storage shed and a one-car tuck-under garage. Listed by Wayne Groff and Jim Dryden, Edina Realty, 612-867-0915.