Independence

Built in 1920, this three-bedroom, one-bath house has 960 square feet and is being sold as-is on a 5.62-acre lot just outside the Delano city limits that could be an investment opportunity. House would need extensive work or a teardown. Lot also includes a barn and storage shed. Listed by Lynn Leuer, Edina Realty, 612-247-7512.

Minneapolis

Built in 1912, this five-bedroom, one-bath house in the Tangletown neighborhood has 2,121 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, built-ins, formal dining room, full partially finished basement, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Carson Brooks, Exit Realty Metro, 612-720-6555.

West St. Paul

Built in 1953, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,283 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, finished basement, storage shed and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Kathy Doucette, Keller Williams Premier Realty East Suburban, 612-716-5910.