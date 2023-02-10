Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Coon Rapids

Built in 1972, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,064 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, three-season sunroom, full finished basement, deck and fenced yard. Listed by Elba Garza, Keller Williams Integrity Real Estate, 612-363-9844.

St. Paul

Built in 1956, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,872 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, fireplace, hardwood floors, quartz kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full finished basement, four-season porch, patio, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Jay Fletch, Edina Realty, 612-642-1189.

Oakdale

Built in 1949, this four-bedroom, two-bath rambler has 2,125 square feet and features a lower-level bedroom, fireplace, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, finished basement, deck, fenced yard, two-car detached garage and a storage shed on a buildable lot. Listed by Kris Lindahl, Kris Lindahl Real Estate, 763-401-7653.