Osseo

Built in 1955, this four-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,598 square feet and features hardwood and vinyl plank floors, remodeled eat-in kitchen with butcher block countertops and stainless steel appliances, new roof and air conditioning system, full finished basement, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Brad Weber, AA Realty, 612-940-9216.

Minneapolis

Built in 1952, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Diamond Lake neighborhood has 1,887 square feet and features two fireplaces, hardwood floors, built-ins, stainless steel kitchen appliances, finished lower-level family room, deck, patio, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Rick Bjorklund, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 651-307-4854.

Marine on St. Croix

Built in 1900, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,324 square feet and features two bedrooms and an office on the upper level, formal dining room, hardwood floors, main floor laundry, and front and rear porches on a wooded lot that backs up to William O'Brien State Park. Listed by Hanna Johnson, Carriage Realty, 651-500-0747.