Robbinsdale

Built in 1940, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,059 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, full partially finished basement, deck, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Julie Olsen, Edina Realty, 763-439-9257.

Minneapolis

Built in 1923, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood has 1,400 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops, full unfinished basement, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Collin Vold, eXp Realty, 651-395-9268.

Lake St. Croix Beach

Built in 1963, this three-bedroom, two-bath rambler has 1,152 square feet and features a decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full basement, patio and a shed on a lot one block from the St. Croix River. Listed by Mike Schultz, Edina Realty, 651-739-7653.