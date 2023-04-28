Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Richfield

Built in 1952, this three-bedroom, two-bath rambler has 1,405 square feet and features newer vinyl siding and roof, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, full finished basement, deck, patio, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Cole Nesgoda, Edina Realty, 612-747-1760.

St. Paul

Built in 1915, this three-bedroom, one-bath house in the Como neighborhood has 1,361 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, formal dining room with built-in buffet, updated kitchen, full unfinished basement and a covered front porch. Listed by Ben Johnson, Keller Williams Classic Realty Northwest, 612-405-4598.

Hastings

Built in 1957, this three-bedroom, two-bath rambler has 1,896 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, new kitchen appliances, air conditioner and furnace, full finished basement, fenced yard, storage shed and a two-car attached garage. Listed by Crystal Trost, Midwest Realty Network, 651-437-4424.