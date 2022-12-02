Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Shakopee

Built in 1960, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,881 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, newer windows, furnace and air conditioner, three-season porch, full finished basement, fenced yard and a two-car attached garage. Listed by Randy Kubes, Kubes Realty, 612-599-7440.

St. Paul

Built in 1985, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the North End neighborhood has 2,520 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, central vacuum, tankless water heater, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Gary Fabel, Coldwell Banker Realty, 651-334-3659.

Inver Grove Heights

Built in 1956, this four-bedroom, three-bath rambler has 1,840 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, hardwood floors, full finished walkout basement and a two-car attached garage on a lot backing up to a wetland area. Listed by Pat Paulson, Exit Realty Metro, 612-386-8902.